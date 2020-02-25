VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Plans $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

VEON has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VEON has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VEON to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of VEON opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

