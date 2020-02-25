Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.12, 3,376,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,287,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Get Viewray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter.

About Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.