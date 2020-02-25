Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 5.2%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.72 and last traded at $188.40, 18,522,019 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 8,907,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit