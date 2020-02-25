Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 5.2%

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.72 and last traded at $188.40, 18,522,019 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 8,907,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

