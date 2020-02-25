Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Director Buys $133,720.00 in Stock

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00.

Shares of VC traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,584. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

