Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 5.6%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.83, 2,609,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,287,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

