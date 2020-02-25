Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 5.6%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.83, 2,609,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,287,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit