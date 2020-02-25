Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,470,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 34.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $294,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 30,809,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,881,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

