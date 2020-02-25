WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Down 5.4%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $43.74, 885,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,143,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after purchasing an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WESCO International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

