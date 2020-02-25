X-Coin Market Cap Tops $37,116.00 (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. X-Coin has a market capitalization of $37,116.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-Coin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About X-Coin
X-Coin Coin Trading
X-Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.