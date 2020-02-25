Zippie (ZIPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $542,542.00 and $43.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.02783116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00134090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

