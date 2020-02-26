Adacel Technologies Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ADA)

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of A$0.38 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of A$0.84 ($0.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
