Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

