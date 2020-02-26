Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Oppenheimer currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Amarin traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $16.27, approximately 20,359,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 7,370,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink upped their price target on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amarin by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amarin by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amarin by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amarin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,025,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 169,253 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $18,046,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

