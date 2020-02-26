Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

