Analysts Set Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $49.17

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,987,776.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,836,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,950,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 276,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

