Analysts Set Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $94.00

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 3,444,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,559. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

