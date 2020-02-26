Analysts Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $109.42

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,686. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Xilinx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

