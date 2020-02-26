Apergy (NYSE:APY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Apergy (NYSE:APY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

NYSE:APY opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

