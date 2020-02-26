ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 126,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.88.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.69 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

AETUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.