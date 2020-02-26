Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. Argo Group has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

