Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 80.83% and a net margin of 20.66%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

