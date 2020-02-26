Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 344,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $251.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

