Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 344,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $251.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Earnings History for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit