Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Releases Earnings Results

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. Ashford has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

