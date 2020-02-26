AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Declares Dividend of GBX 146.40

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 57 ($0.75) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,389 ($97.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion and a PE ratio of 72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,624.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,370.86.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,883.57 ($103.70).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.