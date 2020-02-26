Augean (LON:AUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Augean (LON:AUG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 15.33 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) by GBX 0.83 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:AUG remained flat at $GBX 216 ($2.84) on Wednesday. 182,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,955. Augean has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 232 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of $224.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
About Augean
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.