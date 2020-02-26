Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.01. 373,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,787. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

