Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

