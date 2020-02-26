Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Earnings History for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit