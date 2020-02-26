Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3265 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

