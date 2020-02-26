B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

NYSE BGS traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,498. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $962.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.