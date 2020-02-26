Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Biopharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BPCR stock remained flat at $GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 624,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,237. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. Biopharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.01.

Get Biopharma Credit alerts:

Biopharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.