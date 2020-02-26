Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Biopharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BPCR stock remained flat at $GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 624,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,237. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. Biopharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.01.
Biopharma Credit Company Profile
