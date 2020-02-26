Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$8.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.