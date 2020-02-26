Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.88%.

BSM stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.