BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

ASX:BSL traded down A$0.19 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching A$12.44 ($8.82). The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,000. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of A$10.31 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of A$16.17 ($11.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$14.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$13.71.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

In other BlueScope Steel news, insider Mark Vassella 250,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.