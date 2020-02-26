Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.05-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-2.746 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $48.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,678.20. The stock had a trading volume of 902,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,969.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,969.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,112.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

