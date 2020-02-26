Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$31.21 on Wednesday. Boralex has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.77.

Get Boralex alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.