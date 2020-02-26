Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 4,122 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,062,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,394. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
