Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 4,122 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,062,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,394. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.