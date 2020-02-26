Brokerages Set Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target at $8.85

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

