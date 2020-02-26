Brokerages Set Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Price Target at $19.67

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

GLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 125,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.39%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

