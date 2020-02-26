Brokerages Set Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 753,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,908. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

