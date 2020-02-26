Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $66.60

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 52.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 291,778 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 270,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

