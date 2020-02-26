Brokerages Set Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Price Target at $22.67

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.