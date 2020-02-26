BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 84.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.80 EPS.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $70.57.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.