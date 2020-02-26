Canso Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.95. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.17 and a 12-month high of C$11.88.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

