Canso Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.95. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.17 and a 12-month high of C$11.88.
About Canso Credit Income Fund
