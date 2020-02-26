Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.04. 74,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,159. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

