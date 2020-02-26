Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of comparable to Q1 of 2019 or $741.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.81 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.72-6.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.