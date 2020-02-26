Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Catchmark Timber Trust has a payout ratio of -216.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to earn ($0.18) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $501.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

