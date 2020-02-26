Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.80 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

LNG traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,349. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

