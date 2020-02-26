Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

