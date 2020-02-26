CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Trading Down 4.4%

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, 275 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.90.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

