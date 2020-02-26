Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Commscope traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.81, 4,564,555 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,645,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commscope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Commscope’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

