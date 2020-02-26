Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

